Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the August 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,574,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,819,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,608,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

