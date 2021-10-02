Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.12 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $175.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.67 million and the lowest is $171.00 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $698.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 223,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,060 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

