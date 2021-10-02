PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

PREKF opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

