Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 154.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Precigen alerts:

NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,303,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,885,249 shares in the company, valued at $130,217,066.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,030,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,393. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Third Security LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.