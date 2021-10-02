Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTIL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 342,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,672. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.73. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. Research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.