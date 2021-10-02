Preferred Apartment Communities’ (APTS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:APTS opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

