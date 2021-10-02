Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

