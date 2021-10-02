Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.20 Million

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to report $74.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $303.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.83 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

