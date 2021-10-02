Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 254,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE:PBH opened at $55.41 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

