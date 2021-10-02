Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 137,657 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,895 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,657 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $23,167,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,430,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,701,395. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

