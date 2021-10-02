Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $172.94. 1,205,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

