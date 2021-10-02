Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.56. 951,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.