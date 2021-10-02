Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 147.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Caterpillar by 259.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 26.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 21.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 54.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

