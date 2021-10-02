Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 488,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $74,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $3,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $155.74 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.