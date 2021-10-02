Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,139 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.46% of Tutor Perini worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE TPC opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.