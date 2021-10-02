Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

