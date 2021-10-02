Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 68.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Roku by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $314.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.62 and a 200-day moving average of $362.21. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $194.80 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.