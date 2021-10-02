Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 117,263 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.