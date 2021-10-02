Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,008 shares of company stock worth $12,886,484. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

SWAV opened at $199.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.86. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

