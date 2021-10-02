Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,803 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.