Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GENY opened at $60.87 on Friday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $67.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71.

