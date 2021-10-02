Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 6th

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

USMC stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

