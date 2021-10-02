Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ PSC opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

