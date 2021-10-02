Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

Shares of PCOR opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $324,620.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,150,952.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

