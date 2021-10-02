Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $410,413.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $21.49 million and $410,413.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102114 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,778,596,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,575,505,389 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.