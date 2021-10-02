Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 142,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.