Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 1,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 142,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.