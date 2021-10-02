ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

ROM opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.