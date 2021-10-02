Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 144 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $297.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.25 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

