Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 169,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 216,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 152.51%. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

