Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

