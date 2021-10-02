Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 183.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.