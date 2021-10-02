Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $504,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

