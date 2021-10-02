Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 3,291 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $410,000. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 168,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

