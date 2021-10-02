Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,348 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

