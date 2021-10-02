Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $109.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

