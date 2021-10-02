Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56.

