PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $7.63 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

