Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $158,754.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges.

Get Public Mint alerts:

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

