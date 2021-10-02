Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.