Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.80.

LRTNF stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

