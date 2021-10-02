Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.21.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 216.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

