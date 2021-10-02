Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,905,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 815,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 260,079 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. 79,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,838. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.