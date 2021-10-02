Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CURO Group Holdings Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CURO Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE CURO opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 632,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,746 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

