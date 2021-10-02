Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Johnson Controls International plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $76.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

