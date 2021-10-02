Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.