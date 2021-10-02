Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Reduced by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

