Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

USB opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.