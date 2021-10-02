Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Issued By Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.79.

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.64. The stock has a market cap of C$552.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

