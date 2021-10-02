Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

