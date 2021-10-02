Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By KeyCorp

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

SNDR opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after buying an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 633,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.